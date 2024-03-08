What’s happening this weekend: Night at the Races, Cardboard Classic and more

Sip & Dipity will host “The Girls takeover CoHatch for International Women’s Day” from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at 101 S. Fountain Ave.

There will be shopping, music, prizes and more.

Night at the Races

Night at the Races will be held tonight at the VFW, 220 E. Court St. in Urbana. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the first race begins at 7 p.m.

This event is the Champaign County Kiwanis Club’s premier fundraiser. All proceeds support service projects benefiting the children of Champaign County.

There will be race, live commentary, 50/50 drawing and auction race. Tickets are $25 and includes food.

For more information, contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or director@stparislibrary.org.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

Chat with a master gardener at 10 a.m. on Saturday; Google digital skills at 2 p.m. on Monday; and preventing identity theft at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Explore Champaign YMCA to host groundbreaking for expanded childcare wing

Pancake Breakfast

Autumn Trails Stable, an Equine-Assisted Services Center in Springfield, will host its seventh annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Saint Paris Pike, to support its participants this coming spring.

The event will include guests for the kids including Belle from Beauty & the Beast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Spiderman from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $10 per adult, $6 for seniors and children, and children under two-years old are free. ATS will also be selling tickets for several raffle items and a 50/50 raffle.

ATS has a goal of meeting the matching funds provided by Modern Woodmen of America. The funds raised will support ATS’ Adaptive/Therapeutic Riding program for individuals with special needs and their new program, Stable Moments, a one-on-one mentoring program for foster and adopted youth.

Second Saturday: Spring Forward

Second Saturday: Spring Forward will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Urbana.

Shop downtown Urbana’s Second Saturday event with extended shopping hours, specials and discounts, entertainment, and more.

Cardboard Classic

The Cardboard Classic will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at NTPRD Chiller, 301 W. Main St.

Bring your pre-constructed bobsled and race for the Gold. Teams of one or two will push the sled while the pilot guides it towards the finish line.

All participants must wear clean, athletic shoes. Helmets are available and recommended. Prizes will be awarded for race winners and most creative sled.

For more information, the rules and to register, visit https://ntprd.org/cardboard-classic-bobsled-races.

Genealogical Society Meeting

John Detrick, lifelong resident of Clark County, will speak to the Clark County Genealogical Society at the 11:30 a.m. meeting on Saturday in the Clark County Public Library’s branch located in the Park Shopping Center, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Detrick’s program will cover cemeteries, burial history, a few highlights of Clark County history and trivia.

Detrick is presently an advisor for non-profits, Ferncliff Cemetery, The United Way and the Clark County Schools’ Business Committee.

Guests are welcome.

Father Daughter Dance

The Champaign Family YMCA Father Daughter Dance will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

The theme this year is 80′s Glow Party. A complimentary portrait for each couple will be donated by Pics by Panda.

Tickets are $15 for member couples, plus $2 per additional daughter, and $25 for non-member couples, plus $5 per additional daughter. Tickets can be purchased online or at the welcome center.

Eclipse Presentation

Patrick Craig will present a program on preparation for the total solar eclipse on April 8 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, 980 Woodburn Road in Urbana.

The cost is $5 per person, and OHC & CBA members are free.

Clifton House Show

7 Mile Bluegrass will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Galactic Flats food truck will be serving before the show.

The cost is a suggested donation of $15. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Sanctuary Series

The fifteenth season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue monthly through May.

A variety of ensembles and genres are featured. The next in the series includes Springfield Arts Council Youth Arts Ambassadors at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Following the show, attendees are invited to attend a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.