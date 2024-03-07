Champaign YMCA to host groundbreaking for expanded childcare wing

The Champaign Family YMCA will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its childcare facility today.
The expanded childcare wing, which will open this fall, will add 2,480 square feet onto the current childcare wing on the northeast side of the facility. Inside the expansion will be three new classrooms that will allow the YMCA to serve up to 40 additional children.
CEO Paul Waldsmith said the expansion is a result of the increased demand for childcare.
“The local demand for quality childcare is higher than the current availability,” he said. “Like many licensed childcare providers, our Y has a waiting list for enrolling infants, toddlers and preschoolers.”
The YMCA received a $1 million allocation from Champaign County commissioners for the expansion of the childcare facility.
The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at 191 Community Drive in Urbana on the northeast end of the building, and there will be refreshments in the lobby after the ceremony.
To RSVP, email twilkinson@champymca.org. Fore more information, call 937-484-3557.
