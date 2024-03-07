Champaign YMCA to host groundbreaking for expanded childcare wing

Explore The Rose Music Center announces more summer concerts

CEO Paul Waldsmith said the expansion is a result of the increased demand for childcare.

“The local demand for quality childcare is higher than the current availability,” he said. “Like many licensed childcare providers, our Y has a waiting list for enrolling infants, toddlers and preschoolers.”

The YMCA received a $1 million allocation from Champaign County commissioners for the expansion of the childcare facility.

The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at 191 Community Drive in Urbana on the northeast end of the building, and there will be refreshments in the lobby after the ceremony.

To RSVP, email twilkinson@champymca.org. Fore more information, call 937-484-3557.