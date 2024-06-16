Multiple people shot during event at Cincinnati park

By Molly Schramm – WCPO
48 minutes ago
Multiple people were shot Saturday evening during an event at Bramble Park, Cincinnati police said.

Police were called there around 6:30 p.m. An officer on scene told Cox First Media partner WCPO 9 that five people were injured in the shooting. Police did not say what the ages of the victims were or their conditions.

Two witnesses at the scene of the shooting said an annual “Madisonville Day” event was happening at the park at the time of the shooting. The event had bounce houses, a DJ, a basketball competition and more.

The two witnesses said there was a fight that broke out at the event, and then gunshots rang out, but they were unclear if the gunfire came from those fighting. They said they heard roughly 20-30 gunshots.

The witnesses said there were hundreds of people at the event, including children, who then scattered after the gunfire. A neighbor who lives nearby also saw dozens of people running away from the scene after the gunfire.

About the Author

Molly Schramm
