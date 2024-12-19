What’s happening this weekend: Lion King showing, ugly sweater party and more

The Gloria Theatre will show Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, at 216 S. Main St.

Tickets are on sale at https://gloriatheatre.org/ticket-selection or at the box office 45 minutes before the show.

Ugly sweater party

Urbana Brewing Co. will host its third annual Ugly Sweater Party at 7 p.m. Friday at 35 Monument Square.

Pull out your most hilarious or hideous holiday sweater and join for a night of laughs, drinks and holiday cheer.

There will be ugly sweater contest prizes and festive drink specials.

Pet adoption

Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, will have holiday pricing starting Saturday through Jan. 1.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or barelyusedpets.com.

Labyrinth Walk

First Baptist Church will host a Winter Solstice Advent Labyrinth Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Living Vine Labyrinth in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 638 S. Fountain Ave. Enter quietly through the east door of the parking lot (opposite Rocking Horse Center) and come down the stairs.

If you have never walked a labyrinth before, there will be people on hand to orient you.

At 9 a.m., there will be a short devotional on “Walking in the Dark, Holding Light” with suggestions for your walk. The labyrinth will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a Listening Circle to share thoughts and experiences.

The labyrinth is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted for upkeep and future programming. For more information, contact Nancy Flinchbaugh (937) 206-0265.

AWL open house

The pets at Animal Welfare League invite you to an Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 6330 Willowdale Road.

There will be hot chocolate, cookies and pets. The AWL pets always enjoy visitors and welcome presents such as biscuits and canned food for the dogs and treats and canned food for the cats.

The pets are still waiting for a forever home and would love to have you visit.

Shopping event

A men’s shopping event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Heaven’s Dew Agriculture & Healthy Home, 8874 U.S. 68 in West Liberty.

Get your last-minute shopping done with snacks, free gift wrapping and a free mini travel balm with $30 purchase.