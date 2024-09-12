What’s up this weekend in Springfield - dinosaurs, car show, Christmas charity

Operation Christmas Child delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For years, Springfield families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Nsengimana in Rwanda when he was a young boy, and he is now visiting Springfield residents to share how the gift had a life-changing impact.

Nsengimana will be telling his story at 6 p.m. tonight at Crossroads Baptist Church, 9903 W. National Road in New Carlisle. He wants to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal care items to contribute to the global goal of reaching 12 million children.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18 – 25, Springfield residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations across the area to be announced in late October.

For more information, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Hope for Springfield Event

Church of God will host Hope for Springfield Community Outreach Tent meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, at National Road Commons Park.

This event will feature uplifting singing, inspired by gospel messages addressing current crises in the neighborhoods and a prayer.

This event is free and free snacks will be available while supplies last after each meeting.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield’s Cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi will take part in Walk with a Doc at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

Tool Sharpening Workshop

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host a Tool Sharpening Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum at the Clubhouse.

Attendees will learn about pruning concepts, tools, and techniques.

The cost is $30. The workshop will be held regardless of the weather. Make sure to bring a small garden tool to be sharpened.

U-pick flowers

A “U-pick Flowers” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield.

When you arrive, check-in, sign the guest book, pick up a jar and clippers under the white tent, and u-pick over 75 varieties of flowers. Before leaving, your flowers will be transferred from the large glass jar to a cup that will fit in your car’s cup holder.

The cost is $20 for large, quart-sized jars or $75 for a bucket.

For more information, visit https://petalsonthepike.com/ or contact Dawn & Brian at petalsonthepike@gmail.com or 937-470-6174.

5K/10K Walk

The Tecumseh Trailblazers, a local club of the American Volkssport Association (AVA), is sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on Saturday through Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the walk finishes at 3 p.m.

The walk is $4. The starting point is the new Wingert Tossey Pavilion, 1900 Snyder Park Road.

The site offers points of Snyder Park history, such as Old Stone Bridge, Placid Lagoons and Old Boathouse. The terrain is mostly dirt trails, grass and gravel with some inclines. Pets must be on a leash and outdoors only. Parking is available next to the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

For more information, contact: beacon811@yahoo.com.

Dinosaurs Event

Jurassic Wonder will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive Thru by Theodore Productions is an animatronic dinosaur expo event that children and parents can see what a real dinosaur might have looked like if they were to see one at a close distance from the safety of their car. The dinosaurs move and make sounds and move as if they were alive.

This event is designed for kids typically from ages one to 12, however many adults enjoy it too.

Tickets are sold online in “time slot-windows”. Attendees can go online, pick a day and time. The cost is $12 per car. For more information, visit https://jurassicwonder.com/

Car and Bike Show

Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Beacon St., will host its second annual Car and Bike Show on Saturday.

The set up is at 11 a.m., the show is from noon to 4 p.m., the awards are at 3:30 p.m. and you must be present to receive an award.

There will be multiple trophy categories, dash plaques for the first 25 vehicles, food trucks, DJ, and free giveaways.

The cost is $10 registration fee, and proceeds go to the church mission. Spectators’ admission is free.

Golf Outing

The Krempasky Whitmer Family Golf Outing benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital will be held on Saturday at National Golf Links.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Pre-register at nationalgolflinks.org or call 937.568.9660.

Haitians Speak Event

The Haitian Community Help and Support Center will host Haitians Speak, a Haitian Times community conversations special, at 5 p.m. on Saturday at 1530 S. Yellow Springs St.

Art Market

The Rose & Sal Music Fest Art Market will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Rose & Sal Vintage Shop, 136 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs.

There will be six bands, an art gallery popup, food, ice cream and more.

Museum Tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 1311 W. Main St.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

For more events, visit www.springfieldnewssun.com/events or www.champaignohio.com/community-calendar.html.