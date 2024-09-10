Springfield airport to host WWI-replica fly-in event this weekend

During the event, visitors can get up close with planes and speak with pilots about their passion for building and flying the aircraft. Participants can experience living history encampments with realistic impressions of what life was like during this era, see live demonstrations, walk through aircraft displays, and listen to engines of vintage automobiles and talk to the owners.

“They may not have pilots in the cockpit, but these radio-controlled model airplanes will have you taking a second glance. Built from scratch or kits, they resemble both Allied and Central Powers flying machines of the Great War,” organizers said.

There will be educational presentations and displays including the Great War Aeroplanes Association, League of WWI Aviation Historians, WWI Flying Ace Raoul Lufbery biographers Bill Jackson and Mary Pacinda, and representatives of St. Teresa of Avila Church.

Presentations feature historian and author Rother Laplander; USAF Major (Ret) and president of the local chapter of the League of WWI Aviation Historians Robert Kasprzak; historian, researcher and firearms collector Josef Otmar; and living historian and researcher Jeremy Bowles.

There will be a “Kids Zone” outside that features the American Modelers Association (AMA) simulator trailer. Smaller children can enjoy riding in hand-built pedal planes. Vendors will have WWI-related merchandise such as radio-control model kits, aviation prints, posters, books and clothing.

This event is free and open to the public. Food truck vendors will be on site. The airport will be open to all normal aviation business during the event.

For more information and a list of presentation and times, visit www.dawnpatrolww1.com.