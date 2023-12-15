What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, shows and more

The Tony Powell Solo Acoustic Christmas Show will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Frosty’s at The Buckeye (Buckeye Lodge), 126 W. High St.

A local guitarist and singer, Powell, returns for one night only for an intimate holiday evening of acoustic music. Songs will range from Classic Rock to Blues, Country, Folk, and Christmas.

This show will be held downstairs in the the side room. This show is open to the public. All are welcome. There is no cover charge.

PAC Show

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be held at 8 p.m. today at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Travel to Victorian London to meet kindly Bob Cratchit, his son Tiny Tim, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, who take Scrooge on an eye-opening journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas.

For more information and tickets, visit https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season.

Santa at the Heritage Center

Santa will be at the Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for families to visit and take their own photos in the Expo Hall by Santa’s sleigh.

There will also be a variety of Christmas crafts in Crabill Discovery Hall along with a “Can you find the Elf?” Scavenger Hunt. Visitors will have an opportunity to get photos with the Peanuts Gang, formerly from the Upper Valley Mall, in the museum lobby.

Holiday Bazaar

A Holiday Crafts and Vendors Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, 1036 S. High St. in Urbana.

There will be handcrafted, homemade and home baked goods, as well as treasures made by local talents.

Participants can also drop off any winter hats and gloves for the annual Winter Hats and Gloves Drive for the children in the community.

The event is sponsored by Keeping The Faith Ministries.

Holiday in the Hangar

Holiday in the Hangar will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Attendees can enjoy a free and festive afternoon at the museum with hot chocolate and cookies, kid’s crafts and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Champion City Market Event

The Champion City Market will host a market and Resolute 937 from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1161 N. Bechtle Ave.

Admission is free. Attendees will learn more about group fitness studio, Resolute 937, and shop local and handmade small businesses in a last chance holiday pop-up market.

Fire & Ice Gala

The Monument Square District will present the Fire & Ice Gala from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Woodruff Farm, 3143 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana.

There will be a festive evening of food, music, dancing, dinner, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Monument Square District.

Tickets are $40 for individuals, $70 for couples and $400 for a full table with eight seats. To purchase, visit www.monumentsquaredistrict.com.

Christmas Show

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters will present Christmas with Christian Davis at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 275 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Tickets are $10 at the door or online at www.hemispherecoffeeroasters.com.

Sanctuary Series

The fifteenth season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue monthly through May.

A variety of ensembles and genres are featured. The next one includes Joey and Jessica on Sunday, Dec. 17. Following each show, attendees are invited to attend a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.

Jingle Jam

Urbana United Methodist Church will host Jingle Jam at 3 p.m. on Sunday at 238 N. Main St.

Take a break from all the baking, shopping, endless rolls of wrapping paper, and join for a Christmas experience with fun, games, music and treats.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will host its next pantry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is normally open on the fourth Monday of the month, except for November and December where the pantry is open on the third Monday due to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. In January, the pantry will go back to the fourth Monday of the month.

For more information, call the church office at937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.