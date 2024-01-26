What’s happening this weekend: Community coffee, theater auditions and more

Greenon Local Schools will host a Community Coffee event from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in the high school cafeteria.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke and Treasurer Garth Whitaker will provide refreshments, hear about district successes, learn about current challenges, an opportunity to make your voice heard and open forum to ask questions.

Line Dancing

Line dancing will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Conover.

The cost is $5 per person. The instructor is Dan Sturgill.

Band Show

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host Oh Yeah! The Band at 9 p.m. tonight.

Explore Clark State to host events to celebrate Black History Month

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

How to make stickers using the Cricut will be held 2 p.m. today at the main library. Register online.

Fiber arts craft day will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main library.

Fiber Arts Group meets on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the main library.

PAC Show

Bruch Violin Concerto showcasing violinist, Sarah Chang, plus the Martinu Overture and the Schubert Symphony No. 4, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark State PAC.

For tickets and more information, visit https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season.

Concert Series

The Covenant Presbyterian Concert Series will begin Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 201 N. Limestone St.

This is a free concert of chamber music for piano and strings with Jeffrey Meeks and the Cedarville University Quintet.

A child-friendly area will be available in the sanctuary, and childcare is available.

For more information, visit springfieldcovenant.org.

Food Drive-Thru

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a drive-thru food distribution at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College.

Theater Auditions

Springfield Civic Theater will hold auditions for “Ain’t Misbehaving” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in Room 302, Krieg Hall, 632 Woodlawn Ave., on the Wittenberg campus. Callbacks will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the same location.

Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choosing, learn a movement phrase, and do a cold reading. “Ain’t Misbehaving” is a revue based on the songs of Fats Waller. Anyone trying out for the role of Fats Waller must be able to sing and play the piano.

Performances will be April 11 to 13 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, visit springfieldcivictheatre.org or contact the director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs, at dbdiggs@dcdc.org.