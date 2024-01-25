Worth the drive: The Twist Indian Grill offers fusion of Indian and Mexican cuisines

“It actually did better than what we were expecting to do, so that’s why we’re expanding,” Patel said.

Explore Why the new Hurts Donut in Cincinnati is worth the drive

The Twist Indian Grill is the place to go to try Indian food because you can customize your spice level and what goes into it. Customers can choose to build their own burritos, bowls, tacos, naandillas or loaded quesadillas. The restaurant also has Indian street food, wings and traditional dishes such as Chicken Tikka Masala.

Right now, the restaurant offers a fusion between Indian and Mexican cuisines. Patel plans to add a fusion between Indian and Chinese cuisines in the future. He also wants to offer milkshakes using Indian ice cream.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The next Twist Indian Grill location will be a franchise location in Milford, Delaware with an expected opening around April. This will be the restaurant’s first franchise location with plans to open two to three restaurants per year.

The new location near the Dayton Mall will follow with an expected opening in May. This location is a little bigger than the Smithville location featuring more kitchen space and an outdoor patio. Patel is planning to add a bar featuring mixed drinks with Indian flavors.

“Every cuisine has their own fast-food version,” Patel said. “Indian food doesn’t have one. It is a wide open space. I want to get in there. "

More details

The Twist Indian Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has an app for customers to order from and earn royalty points. For more information, visit thetwistdayton.com.