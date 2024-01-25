Clark State to host events to celebrate Black History Month

Hawkins said, “Acknowledging the pervasiveness of racism, discrimination and oppression, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements, contributions and sacrifices by African Americans, recognizing their central role in the United States of America, and the country’s history.”

Starting as Negro History Week, Carter G. Woodson, the “father of Black history,” is known as the first to designate a time to promote and educate people about Black history and culture in 1926. As a result of this, Woodson designated the second week of February as Negro History Week in hopes of broadening the nation’s consciousness on Black history and culture.

The idea of highlighting Black history and culture later expanded, and Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month in the 1960s, being officially recognized by President Gerald R. Ford during the country’s 1976 bicentennial.

“We’re excited to support the contributions of Black creatives, business owners, leaders … Black people,” Hawkins said. “Our goal is to always build community, and we must do that by supporting the groups within our community.”

The month’s events will include:

Entire month: The Clark State Library (Springfield/Leffel Lane Campus) will feature a book display that’s open to the public during regular business hours, highlighting Black authors, stories, contributions, literature and more. They will also be doing weekly trivia (via email) available to internal employees sharing different facts connected to Black history and contributions.

Feb. 2-3: Art Noire, sponsored by Clark State, will return for its third annual appearance, in partnership with the newly renovated Springfield Museum of Art. The theme is Love Black, which is a statement of internal and external love of Black people, culture and artwork. This event will include two days of vendors, art activations, panel discussions, artists, businesses and leaders throughout Southwestern Ohio. To learn more, visit www.artxnoire.com.

Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The college will host Black History Month Tables, where there will be a display of information and trivia to provide students an opportunity to engage and win prizes on each campus — Beavercreek campus on Feb. 6, Bellefontaine campus on Feb. 13, Xenia campus on Feb. 20 and Springfield campus on Feb. 27.

Feb. 7, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Sip ‘n Paint featuring artist Zuri Cole, focusing on more than just art, but community through a lens of identity, heritage and culture within the realms of art and storytelling. In-person (limited) and virtual options available. This event is free, but registration is required at: https://bit.ly/BHM-Sip-n-Paint.

Feb. 13, 11 a.m.: In collaboration with staff member John Minter, there will be a film showing for the movie, “Harriet” at the Springfield campus in ASC room 125. This film is about the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman, from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Feb. 22, 6 p.m.: Line Dancing with Dayton native Jaizane “Jai” Russell at the Springfield main campus in LRC Room 207/209. In Black culture, line dancing can be viewed as an unspoken way Black people bond and socialize that’s been around for centuries as many cultures used synchronized dancing to tell stories, conduct rituals, celebrate and connect. This event is free, but tips for the dance instructor are welcomed. Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/BHM-Line-Dancing.

Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m.: In collaboration with Clark State faculty member Tabitha Parker, there will be an African American Read-In at the Springfield/Leffel Lane Campus in ASC Room 125. For this event, participants are to choose a text by an author who is Black, African American, or African descent, then read the text followed by a recap sharing their reading experience at the read-in. This read pays homage to the past and works to help ensure diverse voices are never silenced. To sign up as a reader for this event, contact Parker at parkett@clarkstate.edu.

