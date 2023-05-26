What’s happening this weekend: Comedy show, art day and more

PAC Performance
Donnell Rawlings and Friends will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in the Kuss Auditorium.
Rawlings is a comedian, actor and podcaster. He has been in roles such as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show, Damien “Day-Day” Price on HBO’s The Wire, and Alvin in the hit Starz TV series BMF/Black Mafia Family, and in Adam McKay’s acclaimed HBO series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty. He has a podcast called The Donnell Rawlings Show, and has joined Dave Chappelle and Friends at the Hollywood Bowl, toured with Chris Rock and Chappelle across the globe and performed his solo show at the Improv in Hollywood.
For tickets, visit pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/.
North Hampton Breakfast
The Lions Club of North Hampton will host the annual Memorial Day Weekend Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Asbury United Methodist, 104 E. Clark St.
The menu includes hot pancakes with butter and syrup, sausage, coffee, milk, and juice. Dine-in or carry-out. Donations are accepted at the door. Handicapped accessible. Proceeds benefit Lions Club youth, health, and community programs.
Blood Drive
The Journey of Faith Fellowship Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 163 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston.
Everyone who registers to donate blood through July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate through May 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.
Catawba Dinner
Catawba United Methodist Church, on State Route 54, will have a drive thru chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The meal will consist of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, and drink, with the cost being a donation to the church building fund.
There will be tables and chairs outside if you wish to eat onsite.
Art Day
Come Find Art! – a free art day for kids and families will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.
This event sparks child-adult discussions about works throughout the museum. It’s a free family activity held one Sunday a month that includes time in Chakeres Interactive Galley and an artmaking kit to take home.
