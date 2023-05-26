What’s happening this weekend: Comedy show, art day and more

The Lions Club of North Hampton will host the annual Memorial Day Weekend Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Asbury United Methodist, 104 E. Clark St.

The menu includes hot pancakes with butter and syrup, sausage, coffee, milk, and juice. Dine-in or carry-out. Donations are accepted at the door. Handicapped accessible. Proceeds benefit Lions Club youth, health, and community programs.

Blood Drive

The Journey of Faith Fellowship Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 163 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate through May 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Catawba Dinner

Catawba United Methodist Church, on State Route 54, will have a drive thru chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The meal will consist of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, and drink, with the cost being a donation to the church building fund.

There will be tables and chairs outside if you wish to eat onsite.

Art Day

Come Find Art! – a free art day for kids and families will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This event sparks child-adult discussions about works throughout the museum. It’s a free family activity held one Sunday a month that includes time in Chakeres Interactive Galley and an artmaking kit to take home.