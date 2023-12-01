What’s happening this weekend: Christmas events, fundraiser and more

A Christmas Sale benefitting the Animal Welfare League will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

Items for sale include Christmas lights, indoor and a few outdoor decorations, small trees, dishes (setting for eight), cookie plates and cutters, gifts, some toys for kids, a woman’s 26-inch bike (like new with accessories), games, dolls, a 5x7 area rug, woman’s winter coats, gloves, boots, some other clothing items, pet items and more.

The AWL is a non-profit, no kill shelter.

Champion City Market Event

The Champion City Market will host the Champion City Market and Building Block Play Studio Pop UP from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at 137 E. Main St., suite 175.

This “First Friday” will include a night of shopping and open play for $6 for kids.

Silent Auction

A Holiday Blessings Silent Auction will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The night will include snacks, music, and an opportunity to bid on a wide variety of holiday items. Proceeds will benefit church missions.

Explore Kenton Ridge grad who died in crash honored with road designation

Breakfast with Santa

Catawba United Church (formerly Catawba United Methodist Church) will host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the church basement.

There will be a visit with Santa, sausage and pancakes, and a bake sale. Donations will be accepted.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several upcoming activities:

A Dogtor Visit will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg Branch for children to read with therapy dogs.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.

Master Gardener Fundraiser

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host a fundraiser, “Poinsettias and Pints,” on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewery Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

There will be a variety of poinsettia and holiday plant gifts to choose from. All proceeds from the sale go to support the development of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Clark County Public Library, a local non-profit, will be holding a book sale Saturday, at the Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown St. in South Charleston, from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. This sale is being held during the annual Christmas in South Charleston events.

All books and media will be 25 cents except for the collector’s table. All proceeds fund the CCPL’s Summer Reading program.

Alternative Christmas Market

Covenant Presbyterian Church’s 19th annual Alternative Christmas Market will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Covenant’s Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Limestone St., for shoppers to celebrate a non-material Christmas that directly benefits the local community.

Shoppers can talk to representatives from 11 local and global organizations including Planned Parenthood, Pregnancy Resource Clinic, Equality Springfield, On the Rise Kids, Open Hands Free Pantry, Christ Episcopal Free Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Clark County Re-Entry Coalition, Clark County Partners in Prevention, B.A.T.S. – Wellspring and Rocking Horse Center Immigrant Health Services.

The organizations then symbolically purchases a list of items in four giving levels of $10, $25, $50 or $100, such as books for children, a resource guide for LGBTQ community members, or a haircut for a homeless child. The items symbolize a monetary contribution to the organization and can be gifted to a friend or loved one. When shopping is completed, a complimentary personalized card is prepared for the recipient of the gift, describing the item that has been given in his or her name.

The market is open to the public. Attendees and shoppers can also enjoy pie and soup in the Fellowship Hall, and there is a children’s craft area for kids to enjoy while their parents explore the marketplace. All gifts can be purchased with check or credit card and are tax deductible (receipt provided).

For more information, contact the church at 937-325-2427 or visit www.springfieldcovenant.org.