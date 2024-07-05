What’s happening this weekend: Auditions, music event and more

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

News
By
50 minutes ago
X

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Show Auditions

Step Forward Productions will host a variety show, with the first auditions being held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Auditions are open to all including musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, actors, comedians, magicians and more.

The show will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Both the auditions and the show will be held at the Springfield Sports Academy, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave.

To register visit https://forms.gle/kbrydB3XCK9nrquH6.

ExploreNew Carlisle residents to vote on chicken ordinance on November ballot

Smoking Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Mondays through Aug. 12, at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

ExploreOhio Ice Cream Trail features 54 stops including several in Dayton region

Summer Camp

Camp Firelight: A Summer Camp Adventure with God will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting on Monday through Thursday, July 11, for those in kindergarten through fifth grade at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road.

Campers will learn from Bible stories how people trusted God in the face of their own fears and went on to do great things in God’s name,

To register, call the office at 937-399-1909 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. All children in kindergarten through fifth are welcome to attend.

Music Event

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will present the music of the Yellow Springs Community Band on Monday.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, then settle in for an evening of music.

The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programming.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings.

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee hires new middle school principal
2
Springfield News-Sun coverage of Haitian community wins journalism...
3
Trooper clocks driver at 113 mph on I-70 in Clark County
4
Judge denies stay of minivan driver’s sentence during appeal in fatal...
5
State funding gives big boost to Champion City indoor sports, health...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top