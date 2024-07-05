What’s happening this weekend: Auditions, music event and more

Step Forward Productions will host a variety show, with the first auditions being held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Auditions are open to all including musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, actors, comedians, magicians and more.

The show will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Both the auditions and the show will be held at the Springfield Sports Academy, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave.

To register visit https://forms.gle/kbrydB3XCK9nrquH6.

Smoking Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Mondays through Aug. 12, at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Summer Camp

Camp Firelight: A Summer Camp Adventure with God will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting on Monday through Thursday, July 11, for those in kindergarten through fifth grade at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road.

Campers will learn from Bible stories how people trusted God in the face of their own fears and went on to do great things in God’s name,

To register, call the office at 937-399-1909 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. All children in kindergarten through fifth are welcome to attend.

Music Event

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will present the music of the Yellow Springs Community Band on Monday.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, then settle in for an evening of music.

The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programming.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings.