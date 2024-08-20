What’s happening this week: Trolley tours, beer event and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a few activities this week:

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. tonight.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

Need help with your phone or computer will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information and events, visit the library’s online event calendar.

Healthy Living Workshop

A Healthy Living with Chronic Pain phone workshop will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday through Sept. 25.

Healthy Living provides evidence-based, interactive, small-group workshops proven to help people living with ongoing medical conditions to manage symptoms better, meet personal goals, and live healthier, happier days.

These are free and open to adults and family caregivers. The Chronic Pain workshop focuses on helping to alleviate the impact of chronic pain each day.

Workshop materials can be picked up from United Senior Services/USS, 125 W. Main St. in Springfield. Call 937-341-3001 for more information or to register.

Explore Dream Soccer program gives opportunity for children with disabilities

It’s All About Pie

Hearth & Home Assisted Living Community will host free pie for senior citizens from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmer’s Daughter.

Trolley Tours

Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum’s next tour on the monthly trolley tour series will be held at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Led by Dr. Ski Schanher, this tour will feature the stories of athletes including Robert Schul, Olympic gold medal winner; Nate Miller whose love of basketball and his community is well known; Kent Massie, beloved Tecumseh HS football coach; as well as historical favorites Davey Moore, Lawrence Brooks, Betty Dillahunt and many others.

The monthly trolley tour series is sponsored by Park National Bank through their generous donation to the Ferncliff Foundation.

There is no charge for the tours, but reservations are required and can be made by calling the office at 937-322-3491.

Marketfest

Marketfest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Market Alley, between CoHatch and the Heritage Center.

There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks, beer garden, cornhole and live music by the Factory Line.

Beer Event

“All About Hops with Hank Morgan” from 6 to7 p.m. on Thursday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Morgan will share interesting and entertaining information about hops, which is an important element in craft beers.

Make sure to bring a lawn chair. There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted.