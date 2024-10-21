What’s happening this week: Spooky events, mobile clinic and more

Project Scare-A-Crow, which allowed entrants to create a unique scarecrow, will be on display at National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., through Thursday.

This year’s theme is Folklore and Fantasy: Legendary Creatures. People passing by the park can see the scarecrows, and the public is invited to vote for their favorite.

Homebuyer class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host its Homebuyer Education Course from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by email with your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Mobile vaccine clinic

The Ohio Department of Health and Clark County Combined Health District will host a mobile clinic Tuesday through Thursday at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., for COVID and flu vaccines.

To schedule at appointment, call 937-390-5600. Walk-ins are welcomed based on availability.

Explore Springfield Family YMCA finishes big renovation project

Spooky Heritage Center event

The Clark County Heritage Center will host “The Spooks of Springfield and Beyond” at 7 p.m. Wednesday virtually on Zoom.

Chris Woodyard, author of the Haunted Ohio series, will share eerie tales from Springfield’s haunted past, including a sinister woman in black, a haunted church, and mysterious fires surrounding an orphaned girl. She’ll also explore bizarre deaths, burials, and a glowing tombstone.

Register for this free virtual program at https://cutt.ly/IeUnsuRh.

Mausoleum Crawl

Ferncliff Cemetery will hold its 7th annual Mausoleum Crawl on two nights this year, with the first on Thursday.

This evening lantern tours will be led by Kevin Rose of the Turner Foundation. Participants have an opportunity to listen to the history of some of Springfield’s well-known early residents while being able to enter the open mausoleums.

Registration each night will begin at 5 p.m., with the crawl beginning at 6 p.m. Lanterns are provided. There’s a suggested donation of $10 per person. Note that this is a strenuous walking tour, including hills. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the cemetery office at 937-322-3491.

Sign up to be a tutor

The Warder Literacy Center’s volunteer workshop will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 137 E. High St.

There are three adults, 15 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Explore Springfield to honor those from other places who have made positive impacts on community

Fall festival in Urbana

Hearth & Home Urbana will host a fall festival from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 1579 E. State Route 39 in Urbana.

There will be a costume contest, bonfire, snacks and more.

Shakespeare at Wittenberg

A Wittenberg Theatre and Dance main-stage performance of “Romeo and Juliet” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave.

Adapted and directed by Manna-Symone Middlebrooks (guest director), this is William Shakespeare’s passionate tale of two young lovers whose relationship is doomed from the start due to their families — the Capulets and the Montagues — being mortal enemies.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/mainstage-performance-romeo-and-juliet.