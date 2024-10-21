Springfield to honor those from other countries who have made positive impacts on community

This year’s event will honor “transplant heroes” through a project that acknowledges and celebrates people who “adopt the city as their new home and positively impact the community’s wellbeing.”

“For whatever reason, they came here; these good folks chose to stay, put down roots, and have made a difference for Springfield. It’s right to acknowledge and celebrate their contributions,” said Rev. Eli Williams, ULM president and CEO, who is a transplant himself. “Transplant Heroes are made to feel valued for their part in making Springfield a better place to live, work, play and worship ... Recognizing these individuals and organizations inspires others to become involved in their community and make a positive difference.”

Those who will be honored at the event so far include clergy/faith: Ernest Brown and Marty Dennis; nonprofit/philanthropy: John Landess, Wally Martinson, Ted VanderRoest and William Hershel Miller; healthcare: Dr. Pius Kurian; business/professional: Bert Barnes and Miguelito Jerome; and education and government: David Estrop.

Mayor Rob Rue will present a State of the City address, and local clergy will offer prayers for the community and its leadership.

ULM sponsors this annual event to honor Springfield residents, their contributions and the community on the Thursday before Thanksgiving each year. They identify qualifying people with recommendations from community leaders in various sectors.

HOW TO GO

Seating at this event is limited. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or tickets, visit https://urbanlight.org/mayor-breakfast.