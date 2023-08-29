What’s happening this week: Speaker series, health meeting and more

A look at events happing in the area this week:

Mercy Health Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield will host its next edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, both online via Zoom and in person at COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

The speaker will be David Comer, a physician assistant with Mercy Health – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, on the topic of fall prevention.

In-person attendance is limited, so pre-registration is required. You can email jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

Explore Metallica band continues supporting Clark State students seeking technical careers

SENA Meeting

Anna Jean Sauter, epidemiologist, supervisor for Assessment and Surveillance with the Clark County Combined Health District, will be the guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues.

Sauter will provide information on the “Community Health Improvement Planning” (CHIP) process and would like input on selecting objectives specific to housing and neighborhood stability for the next three years. The current CHIP health priority areas include chronic disease; maternal, infant and sexual health; mental health; and housing and neighborhood stability.

The public is invited to attend. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door. For more information, call 937-323-5865.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will sponsor Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 9 a.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Condominium Coalition Meeting

The Greater Springfield Area Condominium Coalition (GSACC) will host its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenlawn Village 1 condominium Party Barn, off Route 41, west of Springfield, 3030 Party Lane.

An attorney from Kaman & Cusimano, the Columbus Ohio law firm specializing in Condo and HOA laws, representing several member condo associations, will speak about Reserve Studies and Reserve Funds. They will also be available to answer condo-related legal questions.

Alana Star of Ohio Basement Authority will be on hand to advise on how to save residents’ money on infrastructure and related repairs. This business offers services as foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, and concrete lifting. They can be found at https://www.ohiobasementauthority.com/.

Meetings are free of charge and open to any condominium board members, as well as any interested condo residents. For more information, contact Jim Ullom at jullom@woh.rr.com or 937-342-1102 or Terry Harris at joanneandterry@ameritech.net or 937-390-3582.