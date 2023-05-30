What’s happening this week: Speaker series, enrollment event and more

Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield will host vascular and interventional neurologist Dr. Jody Short, who will speak on the topic of stroke awareness and prevention, for the May edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in-person at COhatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., in the corner conference room, and via Zoom.

Short will discuss the warning signs of stroke so participants know when to seek medical attention and go over ways to avoid having a stroke.

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required by emailing jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

Open House

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold an open house and meet and greet from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the new location for the main office, 2026 W. Main St. The old location was 2026 W. Main St.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the staff and tour the main office facility.

Clark State Enrollment Event

Clark State College will hold its Let’s Rock Enroll event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday on the main campus at 570 East Leffel Lane.

The event is free and open to the public. Country music artist Ryan Mundy will perform at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair as they listen to music and register for classes. There will also be refreshments and giveaways (Clark State Performing Arts Center gift card for tickets, Clark State swag, and more), and the opportunity to play Rock Your Career.

Attendees can learn more about the Choose Ohio First Scholarship Programs and enter to win a 15-credit hour scholarship (in-state) for fall 2023 semester.

FAFSA and scholarship workshops will also be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in room 104 of the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC) at the main campus.

Clark State offers 160 programs and certificates, and three bachelor’s degrees.

Red Cross Drive

The American Red Cross will host several blood drives this week: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Woodruff Enterprises, 4951 Gateway Blvd.; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Those who donate through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last; May donors will also be entered to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle; and those who donate in June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and be entered to win a backyard theater package.

Donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in; Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health.

Wellness Event

The NaCl Salt Spa will host an event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on “what your chakras are telling you about your physical health and well-being.”

This will be a sacred space for healing through conversation and connection.

Call the spa to reserve a space.