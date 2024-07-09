What’s happening this week: Show audition, enrollment event and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Transitional Work Programs” presented by Tina Elliott, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest by visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Audition

Step Forward Productions will be hosting a variety show, with auditions this month.

Auditions are open to all including musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, actors, comedians, magicians and more.

The first audition will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today.

The show will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Both the auditions and the show will be held at the Springfield Sports Academy, 501 S Wittenberg Ave. To register visit https://forms.gle/kbrydB3XCK9nrquH6.

Clark State Enrollment Event

A One-Stop Enrollment Event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College, 570 E Leffel Lane.

At this event, officials can give you a campus tour, help you begin and complete your application, review available financial aid and required placement scores and get you registered for your courses.

Refreshments will be provided. Be sure to check in when you arrive.

For more information, visit www.clarkstate.edu.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Barks and Books will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Animal Encounter will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to learn about snakes and amphibians.

Python Programming will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information, visit the library event calendar at www.champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Garden Program

Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

Kali Lawrence will speak about Promise Garden and how they are supporting the success of Springfield children and families through education and relationships.

Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, have something to keep you hydrated, and sun protection.

There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted.