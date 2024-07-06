United Senior Services to offer program for grandparents raising grandchildren

Participants will engage in activities that promote healthy eating habits, including health snack demonstrations and recipe sharing, and enjoyable physical activities that focus on health and wellness for both generations.

Two program sessions will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 17, at the USS downtown location, 125 W. Main St.

The program is free and only open to Clark County residents age 55 and over who are raising children ages six to 11 years old. A maximum of two children per family is allowed. All participants will receive a boxed lunch at the end of the program.

Space is limited. To reserve your spot, call USS Member Services at 937-521-3002.

The program is in partnership with the Community Health Foundation HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) Initiative and with support from the Clark County Hunger Task Force, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Ohio State University Extension.