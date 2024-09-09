What’s happening this week: Homebuyer class, Heritage Center events and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is Electrical Safety, presented by Mark Nelson, industrial safety consultant specialist, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Ag Council meeting

The Champaign County Local Ag Council meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Champaign County Community Center.

The organization aims to connect the agri-business sector with other chamber members’ businesses. It’s mission is to enhance the visibility and viability of agricultural businesses in Champaign County through education and collaboration throughout the community.

Homebuyer education class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host its fall homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include Steps in the Homebuying Process, Building Good Credit, Budgeting, Home Inspections, Applying for a Mortgage Loan, Working with a Realtor, Avoiding Predatory Lenders, and more.

The class is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Historical Society sneak peek

The Heritage Center will be holding a behind-the-scenes tour of the artifacts and archival collections of the Clark County Historical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This year marks the 134th anniversary of the block-long Richardsonian Romanesque Heritage Center building — an artifact in itself. The Historical Society has been around since 1897 and has a large corps of volunteers and dedicated staff.

During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to see, touch, and explore items that showcase history. Learn the fascinating stories behind the artifacts, ask questions, and chat with knowledgeable staff. They will also get an inside look at how items not on display are cared for, and discover how behind-the-scenes efforts help fulfill the mission to collect, preserve, and share the area’s history.

This tour is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Natalie Fritz at info@heritagecenter.us or 937-324-0657.

Speaker Series on Morrett, war

The Heritage Center will be holding a program at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of the Clark County Historical Society’s Speaker Series.

The public is invited for an evening looking back at the life and experiences of the late Reverend John J. Morrett. Born in Springfield in 1916, during WWII he survived the Bataan Death March in April 1942 and thereafter 2.5 years in four different Japanese prison camps and later was one of very few who survived the torpedoing of his Japanese ship that was moving prisoners.

The program will include portions of an interview with Morrett from the early 2000s interspersed with stories from his family about his life and ministry during and following the war. There will also be a display of archival materials related to his life.

Registration is required and can be found at: https://cutt.ly/jmorrett.