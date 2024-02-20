What’s happening this week: History chat, chamber expo and more

The Greater Springfield Partnership Annual Meeting and Expo will be held on Thursday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

The 2024 GSP Expo will be from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Annual Meeting dinner and annual awards beginning at 6 p.m.

The 2024 award recipients are: Business of the Year: Jeff Wyler; Small Business of the Year: The Peanut Shoppe; Community Impact Award: Turner Foundation; Ambassador of the Year: Michelle Hemphill; Big Dreamer Banner: Governor Mike DeWine; and Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Alicia Sweet Hupp.

There are limited Expo booth spaces available for $500, which includes two event registrations. Contact Chris to reserve your booth space at cschutte@greaterspringfield.com.

Single tickets that include plated dinner and drinks is $85. A reserved table of 10 is $750.

Registration covers both portions of the event. To register, visit the GSP page or Facebook event for the link, or contact Olivia at 937-521-1944.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this week:

Tuesday Book Talk for adults at 7 p.m. tonight.

Diamond art coaster craft for adults at 3:30 or 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Food Pantries

Greater Grace Temple’s food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today at 380 W. Leffel Lane. Participants must come to the side door and ID is required.

Christ Church will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday at 409 E. High St. There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items, cereal and dry goods.

History Chat

A history chat “Survivors: Personal Stories of St. Clair’s Defeat” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike for those ages 16 and older.

In 1791, General Arthur St. Clair led a diverse U.S. Army, including seasoned veterans like Sergeant William Wharton and inexperienced recruits like Private Ralph Collins, to confront Native American tribes in the Northwest Territory. This mission ended in tragedy on the Wabash River, with few survivors. Historian Leslie Arendt recounts the distinct experiences of Wharton and Collins, offering a unique view of this significant battle in Ohio’s history.

The cost is $10. To register, visit https://ntprd.org/history-chat-survivors-personal-stories-of-st-clairs-defeat.

Comedy Show

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host O’Comedy Night from 7 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating, and dinner and show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.