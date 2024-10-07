What’s happening this week: Health expo, pumpkin walk and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is: “Warming up to the cold, some hot safety tips” presented by Karen Basso, curriculum and program development specialist, Mid-America OHSA Education Center.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest by visiting https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Homebuyer class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host its Homebuyer Education Course from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 8, 15 and 22, via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by email with your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

No-smoking classes

Mercy Health REACH Services in Urbana will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6 and 13, at 904 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended. To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Health Expo is Wednesday

Community Health Foundation’s annual interactive health fair is planned for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

Health Expo ‘24 features free health screenings, stage demonstrations, informative health and wellness vendors and refreshments.

Catch a pickleball demonstration, have your infant car seat checked for safety, get a flu vaccine, including the senior vaccine, learn CPR, check your blood glucose level and much more.

This event is presented by Community Health Foundation with support from lead sponsor, Mercy Health, and additional support from Villa Springfield, Clark Schaefer Hackett, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital, Hauck Bros. Heating & Cooling, Wallace and Turner, Conroy Funeral Home, Megan Miller Direct Primary Care, Park National Bank, Springfield Foundation, Littleton & Rue and Anthem.

For more information, contact Faith Bosland, at 937-523-7007.

Pumpkin Walk

The Pumpkin Walk in Downtown Urbana will be held starting Thursday.

This is a VIP shopping event “shop hop” where participants can purchase a passport and receive a gift/door prize at each shop they visit. Collect stamps at all locations and you will be entered to win one of two grand prize baskets.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for $35 at the Champaign County Visitors Bureau, Lily’s Garden, A Mustard Seed and Let’s Eat Cake.

For more information, visit www.visitchampaignohio.com/pumpkin-walk-2024.html.

Kiwanis dinner

A Kiwanis pork chop dinner will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities parking lot, 224 Patrick Ave. in Urbana.

The meal includes pork chop, coleslaw, applesauce and potato chips.

Carry out only is $12. Cash, credit and Venmo will be accepted.

For presale tickets, contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or Jenny White at 937-508-5876.

Breast cancer gala

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County will host its Gallery of Hope-Leather & Lace at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

This annual gala is to raise money to fulfill the mission and promote awareness of early detection for breast cancer.

The event will begin with a social hour featuring the local “Dragonfly Wines” and a silent auction. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m. followed by a live auction and a fashion show by local breast cancer survivors.