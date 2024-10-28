Springfield Foundation receives $17K in donations for local organizations

“These organizations have been working tirelessly to support the growing immigrant population in Clark County, not only addressing their immediate needs, but also fostering a more inclusive and welcoming community for all,” said Lori Boegershausen, Director of Grants. “All the contributions reflect the national recognition of the importance of helping immigrants build new lives and thrive in communities like ours.”

The organizations that received grants, according to the Foundation, include:

Clark County Literacy Coalition will use the grant to better process the students they are already serving through the efforts of their part-time Student Services Coordinator.

Haitian Community Help & Support Center will use the grant to help Haitians who are not eligible for financial aid pay for their tuition as well as partner with driving schools to pay for any adults interested in taking courses.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center will use the grant to aid in translation costs for their 2,500+ non-English speaking patients (20% of their patients).

Springfield District Council’s St. Vincent de Paul Society will use the grant in a variety of ways, including but not limited to, officially certify Haitians as interpreters/navigators, provide tuition to those interested in STNA training, and tuition assistance with computer technology training.

Clark County Combined Health District will use the grant for HIV and STI testing gift card incentives.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.