My Brother’s Keeper chapter at Springfield schools aims for national certification

The program works on violence reduction and aims to help students reach a series of educational milestones toward later employment goals, as they focus on improved life outcomes for boys and young men of color.

“The national MBK Alliance has a robust framework to support communities in achieving population-level change,” said chapter director Chris Wallace, who explained the district is up for review and may find out if they achieved certification within a week. “Communities that demonstrate evidence and adherence to this framework through a rigorous standard are invited to join the MBK Alliance as a certified community.”

The Springfield MBK Chapter has 205 members in grades 4-12 who meet regularly with mentors, have experiential field trips and learn life skills in each of their sessions. Springfield also added an extended chapter for female students, called My Sister’s Keeper.

“Personally, it’s a great accomplishment for our chapter, and an opportunity for the growth of positive community involvement outlets for our children,” Wallace said.

More than 200 U.S. cities initially took the challenge to form MBK chapters in 2014, including Springfield. Of those still active, there are 37 that have attained certified community status, including 17 in the Midwest and only nine in Ohio.

Chapters can achieve certification by building an infrastructure that aligns with the MBK framework, documenting their efforts online and receiving formal approval from the MBK Alliance. After being certified, chapters are eligible to gain access to funding from the MBK Alliance and take action toward achieving the national milestones.

“My Brother’s Keeper has blossomed into one of the premier student groups for young men in our district,” said Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill. “The relationships that form between mentors and mentees are absolutely invaluable, and you can see a noticeable difference in the maturity of those who are longtime members. I look forward to the continued impact that this chapter will have on the greater community.”