Clark County library, community groups partner for mental health resource fair

“Mental Health is something that we all have and experience. However, stigma prevents many from being able to speak about or get treatment for their mental health. This silence has a devastating impact on us, our families, our community, and our society. Please join the Clark County Public Library and our many local agencies as we team up to share mental health information and resources,” said Patron Advocate Katie Miller.

Attendees can talk with providers and learn about mental health resources in the area, and there will be crafts and raffle prizes.

The featured providers include BrightView, CitiLookout, McKinley Hall, Mental Health Services, Mental Health Recovery Board, NAMI of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties, Sunrise Treatment Center, Project Woman, United Senior Services, Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Clark County Combined Health District and WellSpring.

“Mental health is often overlooked, underappreciated and misunderstood. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the library is proud to be working with local agencies to address this silent pandemic and combat the stigma with information and resources,” said Catie Stewart, Adult Programming specialist.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) is also observing Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“We want all Ohioans to know they are not alone; there is always hope, and help is just a phone call, text, or chat conversation away,” said OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “Just like 911 is synonymous with help for a police, fire, or medical emergency, our goal is to promote 988 as the go-to resource for immediate support during an emotional crisis.”

Ohio 988, which launched in July 2022, provides 24/7, free and confidential support to anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or other emotional distress.

OhioMHAS launched a public awareness campaign in communities throughout Ohio to make more people familiar with the potentially lifesaving resource.

“No one plans a crisis in their life any more than planning a heart attack. The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of the number to call when a crisis occurs,” said Ohio’s 988 Administrator Doug Jackson. “988 is simple to remember and is a resource for Ohioans that not only helps people during tough times … it saves lives.”

Ohio’s call centers are averaging more than 13,400 contacts per month. In 2023, counselors at Ohio’s 19 call centers responded to nearly 163,000 contacts, which includes calls, texts, and chats.

For more information about the library, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org. For more information about Ohio 988, visit mha.ohio.gov/988.