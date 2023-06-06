What’s happening this week: crayons workshop, kid event and more

The Champaign County Arts Council will host Crayons 101 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at 119 Miami St. in Urbana.

Each workshop will explore a different technique to do with crayons.

This event is for ages nine to 12. It cost $10 for each class of $25 for all three.

For more information, visit http://champaigncountyartscouncil.org or call 937-653-7557.

Be Your Own Boss Class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build Your Own Business” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St.

This is training course that includes content created for brand new business owners. Participants will find out what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur, understand the various ways you can structure your business, get the inside scoop on how to finance your business dreams, learn how your new business will impact your tax return, and more.

The speaker will be Rob Alexander, Springfield SBDC executive director.

For more information or tickets, visit https://clients.ohiosbdc.ohio.gov/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=43430006 or call 937-322-7821.

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host a volunteer tutor workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

There is one adult, 18 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

More than 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the center for help.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Clark State Workshop

Clark State College will hold a FAFSA and scholarship workshops will also be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday in room 104 of the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC) at the main campus.

Clark State offers 160 programs and certificates, and three bachelor’s degrees.

Flag Day Summer Program

The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain, will hold a Flag Day themed summer kids program from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday in the first floor Crabill Discovery Hall.

Children and their families are invited to celebrate Flag Day learning some history about the United States flag and recreating a historical flag or creating their own design.

To register, email Donna Lewis at dlewis@heritagecenter.us.