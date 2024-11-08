Springfield appoints new city economic development manager

City officials said she would work under assistant city manager and director of economic development Tom Franzen.

“I am excited to take on this new opportunity and look forward to leading initiatives that will drive economic growth and enhance the vitality of our community,” Scott was quoted as saying in a city statement.

In D.C., Scott worked with small business owners and “played a key role in shaping the data strategy” with the business development team, with a focus on strengthening and growing local businesses, according to the city.

Scott has a master’s degree in data science from the University of Oxford and a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology.

“Her strong background in both business development and data strategy will support the city of Springfield’s efforts to support a dynamic and sustainable economic environment,” the city said.