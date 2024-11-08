Breaking: Springfield appoints new city economic development manager

Springfield appoints new city economic development manager

Kassie Scott. CONTRIBUTED

Kassie Scott. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
50 minutes ago
X

The city of Springfield has appointed a new economic development manager.

Kassie Scott started in the role this month, according to an announcement from the city. She previously served as a business development specialist with the Washington, D.C. government.

City officials said she would work under assistant city manager and director of economic development Tom Franzen.

“I am excited to take on this new opportunity and look forward to leading initiatives that will drive economic growth and enhance the vitality of our community,” Scott was quoted as saying in a city statement.

In D.C., Scott worked with small business owners and “played a key role in shaping the data strategy” with the business development team, with a focus on strengthening and growing local businesses, according to the city.

Scott has a master’s degree in data science from the University of Oxford and a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology.

“Her strong background in both business development and data strategy will support the city of Springfield’s efforts to support a dynamic and sustainable economic environment,” the city said.

In Other News
1
‘Food insecurity does not equal poverty,’ Second Harvest Food Bank says...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
What’s happening this weekend: Theater, sausage, downtown Urbana events...
5
Springfield Promise Neighborhood seeks donations, volunteers for...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.