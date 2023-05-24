Western Clark County sets Memorial Day weekend events

North Hampton kicks off the weekend on Saturday with a full day of fun.

Festivities begin at the United Methodist Church with the North Hampton Lions Club Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. and ends at the park, where the Memorial Service will be held. Pike Township Fire and Rescue will host an Ice Cream Social after the parade. Sandwiches and sides will also be served. CareFlight helicopter will arrive at the firehouse around 4:30 p.m. for tours.

At 8:30 p.m. when it is dark enough, Asbury Methodist Church will present a free movie outside. There will be refreshments and some entertainment with balloon creations prior to the movie. Please bring your own lawn chair.

In addition, North Hampton Village Garage Sales will be held both Friday and Saturday. Those with questions or interested in being a part of the parade should contact Bobbi Funderburg (937) 244-3526 or Dawn Weeks at (937) 215-8346.

New Carlisle

The opening day for the New Carlisle Community Pool will be Saturday. This is a public pool and open for daily admission. Discounted season tickets will be available until Memorial Day, when the full price returns. The pool will be open until Aug. 20 unless the weather is bad.

Swim team practice has started. And swim lessons will be announced later.

Visit the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page or call (937) 845-8116 for information.

Enon

Enon’s Memorial Day Parade will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at The Greenon School Campus at the corner of Rebert and Enon-Xenia. The parade will end at the Enon Cemetery, where the Memorial Day Service will be held as always.

(It is exciting for Enon residents to have Xenia Drive open from the VFW to Settlers Park, even if it is just for a short time. The section from the VFW to Rebert has been closed since January. However, on June 7 another segment will be closed at various times for the next few months. If you drive through that area, plan ahead.)

The George Rogers Clark Memorial VFW Post 8437 is sponsoring the Enon event. Those wanting to be part of the parade should call Dennis Cain at (937) 269-2012.

Springfield

The huge Springfield Memorial Day parade will be on Monday beginning at 9 a.m.

Bethel Township

To round out Memorial Day week events, on Friday June 2, a Blue Grass concert will be held at George Rogers Clark Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The stage will be in front of the Hertzler Barn.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and up. Personal picnic baskets and coolers are permitted, but no alcohol is allowed. There will also be a food truck.