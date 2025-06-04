West Main Street section closed until next week for paving near railroad tracks

Pavement work on West Main Street near the west edge of the city of Springfield will cause many drivers coming from the west to detour for the next several days.
West Main Street was closed Wednesday for work around the railroad tracks near Snyder Street and is expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Work is expected to be completed Monday with the road reopening the following day, city spokesperson Karen Graves said.
The project requires drivers traveling east into Springfield to follow the veer left on U.S. 40/Ohio 4 instead of veering right on West Main Street. Those leaving west from Springfield can follow Main Street then turn right onto Snyder Street then left onto 40/4 to avoid the road closure.