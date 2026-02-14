Wedding show event to be held in Springfield next week

“The region’s top wedding pros and health and beauty experts will be on hand to help couples plan their wedding in a relaxed, stress-free atmosphere,” said Mac McClure, event producer.

Free food and cake samples will be offered from caterers and bakers, including Rudy’s Smokehouse, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Wholly Smokes, Paul’s Catering, The Peanut Shoppe, It’s Your Party Bakery and The Amber Rose Catering.

Organizers expect 36 vendors including DJs, caterers, photographers, photobooths, videographers, wedding planners, travel agents, wedding gowns with a private fitting area, Mary Kay, florists, wedding officiants, bakers, a harpist and more.

There will also be a free glass of wine for engaged couples, private gown fittings, live music, show-only discounts and five drawings for vendor credits.

“Whether you’re newly engaged or beginning to shape your vision, this show offers a relaxed setting to connect, ask questions, and gather ideas, all while potentially finding the perfect vendor,” McClure said.

This is the fourth year for this event at the Bushnell, which was awarded the Best Wedding Venue in 2024 and Best Event Center in 2025 in the News-Sun’s annual Best of Springfield contest.

“Fantastic showcase for regional wedding and health and beauty professionals. One of the largest indoor events in Springfield,” he said.

Parking is free in the new Bushnell parking lot off South Limestone Street and in the downtown parking garage.

Engaged couples and their guests get in for free with Eventbrite online enrollment. Adults not enrolled are $5 at the door. For more information or to enroll and get tickets, visit bushnelleventcenter.com/the-wedding-show.