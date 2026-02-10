Hamilton, Springfield selected for Ohio’s drone responder pilot

The other seven agencies selected to participate in the pilot program are:

Amherst Police Department

Athens Police Department

Austintown Fire Department

Kelleys Island Fire/EMS

Lima Police Department

Toledo Police Department

Violet Twp. Fire/EMS

ODOT said that together, “these agencies represent a diverse cross-section of Ohio, spanning urban centers, suburban communities, and rural jurisdictions —reinforcing the program’s goal of ensuring access to advanced emergency response capabilities statewide.” Many of the selected agencies have also committed to sharing drone resources with neighboring jurisdictions, further expanding the impact of this program, ODOT said.

The program is receiving management support from SkyfireAI, a national leader in public safety drone program development and FAA regulatory integration.

“Ohio is committed to giving our first responders the tools they need to protect lives and serve their communities safely and effectively,” Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement. “This statewide Drone First Responder pilot reflects Ohio’s leadership in innovation, our strong partnership with local agencies, and our focus on using technology responsibly to support public safety across the state.”

Created under Ohio House Bill 96, the Ohio Statewide DFR Pilot Program allows selected agencies to use state‑approved drones that meet national security standards. These drones can launch quickly, stream live video to command staff, and connect with Ohio’s new drone traffic management system run by Beavercreek-based CAL Analytics, according to ODOT.

State Rep. Bernard Willis (R-Springfield), who serves as chair of the House Transportation Committee, said Ohio is “leading the way” with the program, the first statewide DFR program in the nation.

“Our ODOT leaders are setting the stage for an integrated network of DFR assets that will undoubtedly save lives and resources and be a force-multiplier for our undermanned first responder organizations,” Willis said in a statement. “In Ohio, the HOME of aviation we are the BEST at making historic innovations with flying machines, and we will NEVER stop leading the way!”

With technology known as drone-in-a-box, a drone can be launched from a permanent docking site and be flown remotely to a scene, ODOT said.

“These pre-positioned drones provide real-time visual information to aid decision-making, and some can also drop critical medical supplies to the scene of an emergency,” ODOT said. “The program emphasizes operational readiness, standardized training, and responsible use, while maintaining a strong focus on community engagement and transparency.”

Selected agencies will participate in a structured onboarding process beginning in early 2026, including hands-on vendor demonstrations, training and program coordination.

Operations are expected to begin this spring and continue for approximately a year. The pilot program will evaluate operational effectiveness, response outcomes, and opportunities for future expansion.