Wedding show event in Springfield coming next week

“There is something for everyone at this event ... If you are planning a wedding, this is a must attend,” said Mac McClure, owner of Mac McClure Events, which produces the event. “We are putting a spotlight on the Bushnell Event Center, downtown Springfield, and local talent serving the wedding community.”

The event will feature wedding pros and health and beauty experts, live music, discounts on products and services, and a free glass of wine for all engaged couples.

Free food and cake samples will be offered from caterers and bakers, including Rudy’s Smokehouse, Casa Del Sabor, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Wholly Smokes, Paul’s Catering, It’s Your Party Bakery, Purely Sweet Bakery, Kohler Catering and The Peanut Shoppe.

Organizers expect 36 vendors including DJs, caterers, photographers, photobooths, videographers, wedding planners, travel agents, gowns and tuxedos with private fitting area, Mary Kay, florists, photobooths, wedding officiants, bakers, a harpist, invitation specialists, and more.

This is the third year for this event at the Bushnell Event Center, which won “Best Event Center” and “Best Wedding Venue” in Best of Springfield 2024, and one McClure says is the “biggest wedding show in Springfield and the surrounding area.”

“(It has been a) very successful event of its kind (and a) fantastic showcase for area professionals,” he said. "Brides tend to go to bridal shows in larger cities like Dayton and Columbus. I’m trying to prove we have an outstanding venue locally."

The event is open to any adult who would like to attend, but is specifically targeted toward engaged or soon-to-be engaged couples.

Engaged couples are free and each receive an entry into five drawings for up to 1,000 in vendor discounts. Other adults are $5 at the door and can pay an additional, optional $5 for entry into the drawings.

To register and pay online, visit shorturl.at/qbaZo or “Springfield Fling Wedding Show Spectacular” in Springfield, Ohio on EventBrite.

Parking is free curbside and in the downtown parking garage.