BreakingNews
Springfield police share new details on teen carjacking suspects involved in pursuit
X

WATCH: Drone finds suspect lying in Clark County cow pasture, police make arrest

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top