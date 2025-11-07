Warming shelter to open Sunday in Springfield with plummeting temps

“When temperatures drop, no one in our community should be left without a safe place to go,” said Logan Cobbs, Springfield director of community development. “This effort shows what’s possible when government and local nonprofits come together to respond with compassion and action.”

The city approved a more than $28,000 agreement at the city commission’s Oct. 21 meeting with the nonprofit’s Faith Community Crisis Response Team, with funds coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development‘s Community Development Block Grant.

The Nehemiah Foundation has in recent years run the warming center at the Salvation Army’s gym for the city, but it would only open when temperatures reached single digits.

Last winter, community member Kenneth “Barron” Seelig opened his own warming shelter at the Victory Faith Center near downtown, feeling that the city’s requirements did not meet the community need.

The shelter was completely volunteer-run and funded by Seelig and donations. It provided hot meals and for several weeks was open all day.

The city shelter is now triggered to open 12 hours by freezing temperatures and 24 hours by single digits.

The shelter needs volunteers throughout the cold season to help with check-in, meal service, hospitality and other roles. Donations including money, prepackaged snacks, bottled water, socks, hats, gloves, coats, undergarments and towels are being accepted.

To volunteer or donate, contact Aaron Roy at aaron@nehemiahfoundation.org or 937-325-6626 ext. 4.