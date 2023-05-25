Volunteers ensure flags mark veterans’ graves at Springfield cemetery for Memorial Day

Randall Ark, commander of Springfield’s Chapter 620, Military Order of the Purple Heart, said group members since about 2000 had taken it upon themselves to put the flags on veterans’ graves at Rose Hill the weekend before Memorial Day. However, they never managed to reach all of the graves of veterans there because they are spread out.

“Our Chapter 620 is dwindling with only seven members now attending meetings, and let’s face it, we’re getting up in years,” Ark said. “If we ever needed help, it was this year.”