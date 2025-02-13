Valentine project connects Springfield students to new friends around nation

“It was a really great success and the kids got a lot out of it,” she said. “We got to learn more about the United States, the different places they could possibly go or other places that we learned that go along with our curriculum.”

As of midweek, the students had received 43 cards and letters from 29 different states, including one from a woman in California who attended Snowhill Elementary when she was a child.

The project leading up to Valentine’s Day “connects the hearts of people all over the country to their classroom.” said school district communications specialist Jenna Leinasars.

“We try to get a card from each state,” said second grader Khali Jordan. “She (the teacher) would put on a sticker on the state when we got it. She opens them and we see what state and she reads it.”

The second and third graders have been watching those heart-shaped stickers add up on a map as they track their progress.

“The kids enjoy getting the cards, they like hearing the connection,” Bowshier said.

Third grader Wynter Burks said those who sent the cards are “very nice.”

“The people are sending notes to us for Valentine’s Day and we’re trying to get all 50 states,” she said. “My teacher opens them and reads them out loud.”

Bowshier said getting the card from the California woman who attended Snowhill Elementary as a child was a special treat.

“That kind of means something. There’s that connection, and just the realization that they can do anything,” Bowshier said. “It’s just something that they can connect with someone else that they don’t know, something that they have in common like going to school.”

Bowshier said they haven’t gotten anything international yet, but are holding out hope.

Bowshier explained that the school is getting people to send cards via messages on social media and a flyer she posted that people shared.

“That’s pretty much the only way we’re getting any interaction with anyone else that’s sending the cards,” Bowshier said.

Third grader Adalynn Stump said she likes Valentine’s Day and this project, especially because she’s at school for the party where they get candy and cards. She said she likes the day because she also gets to spend time with her family and have fun together.

Second grader Milo Whiedeke said this project is a lot of fun and that those who have reached out are “good people” for sending the cards.

As of midweek, students were still seeking cards from Hawaii, Alaska, Arkansas, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Maine, New Hampshire, Idaho, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine.

Last year, students received hundreds of cards, including international ones from Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and France.