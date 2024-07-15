USS Golden Wedding Party planned for Clark County Fair

“We look forward to this occasion each year to celebrate this significant milestone with the couples that are the backbone of our community,” said USS executive director Maureen Fagans. “It’s a wonderful testament of marriage to reach your golden wedding anniversary, and we want them to feel as special as they did on the day they said, ‘I do’.”

The party will be held on Tuesday, July 23, with music beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the program at 11 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Building.

There will be cake, ice cream, music by the Champaign City Trio and USS Photo Club members will be on site to capture keepsake photos.

If you are a Clark County couple celebrating 50 or more years of marriage or know of a couple who is, call 937-323-4948 ext.115 for a mailed invitation to the Golden Wedding Party with complimentary lifetime passes to the Clark County Fair.

This party is by invitation only, but no RSVP is required. Couples attending the party will receive free admission to the fair. The daily general admission is $6 with a $3 fee for parking for others. Children age 5 and under are free to attend.

USS focuses on enhancing the wellbeing of Clark County older adults by offering more than 30 programs and services for over 4,9000 members and over 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living. For more information, visit ussohio.org.