USA Skate Center to close, reopen in August with new owners

“We will miss all the families and friends we have met serving this community,” owners Tara and Rob Patterson said.

The new owners will be at USA Skate from 6-9 p.m. Saturday for a “meet-and-greet,” and they will reopen the business in August after summer break, according to the Pattersons.

The skating rink was the subject of controversy earlier this year after the owners denied entry to a Fairborn family because their 6-year-old son had a trained service dog to alert him to low or high blood sugar, the Stuckey Firm said in a press release shortly after the incident. Footage taken by the mother of the child went viral on social media and raised questions about service dog policies in businesses.

Service animals — which can be any breed of dog or small horse — are not considered pets, so any rules regarding pets do not apply to them, Marc Dubin, Americans with Disabilities Act expert and owner of ADA Expertise Consulting, told the News-Sun in March.

The Pattersons said in a statement after the incident that what happened was a “learning experience.” Rob Patterson said he spoke with experts and learned “service dog protocol, and we are committed to doing better in the future.”

USA Skate will be open Friday 7-10 p.m., and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. with a final adult skate 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The News-Sun has requested more information about the new owners.