Urbana’s Grimes Field to receive federal grant for upgrades

Grimes Field Airport in Urbana is expected to receive $795,000 in federal funding geared toward airport upgrades.
A total of $159,000 will be awarded to the Urbana airport over the next five years. These airport infrastructure grant funds can be used toward projects to improve and replace runways, taxiways, and airport-owned towers. The bill also expands this program to include terminal improvement and multimodal connections to the airport, according to a press release from Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-OH) office.
“Upgrading and modernizing our airports will create tens of thousands of jobs and play a key role in attracting business and growing Ohio’s economy, both in the near term and for many years to come,” said Portman. “Now that air travel is beginning to ramp up as we work to get through this pandemic, it is the right time to make significant investments in our airports to ensure they will be able to meet the increasing demands of services.”
For large and medium primary hub airports, the grant covers 75% of eligible costs, according to the release. For small primary, reliever and general aviation airports, the grant covers 90-95% of the costs.
This grant award is among the $254 million in airport infrastructure funding awarded to 100 airports across the state.
