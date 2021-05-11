Urbana savings bank to be acquired for over $100M

The bank does offer other basic services such as checking and savings accounts as well as provide lending services.

However, the acquisition is expected to add options for customers that are considered the staples of modern banking such as online banking, ATM machines as well as credit card services, Melvin said.

By the end of the year, Farmers & Merchants is expected to operate 19 offices in Ohio and 12 offices in Indiana with total assets of $2.5 billion, according to a news release from the consumer lending company.

“This transaction is an excellent opportunity for (Perpetual) to become part of a larger community banking organization that offers customers a wider range of financial services,” said Lars Eller, president and CEO of Farmers & Merchants.

As a result of the agreement, existing shareholders of Perpetual will be able to receive either 1.7766 shares of Famers & Merchants stock or $41.20 per share in cash for each Perpetual share owned.

That is subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of Farmers & Merchant to be issued in the merger, the release added.

“With a shared community oriented culture, ( Famers & Merchants’) scale, diversity, and expertise enhances our service offerings. ( Famers & Merchants) has a history of completing successful acquisitions and provides (Perpetual) with the necessary resources to pursue compelling growth opportunities throughout our markets,” Melvin said.

By the numbers

$103.7 million - proposed transaction for Farmers & Merchants to acquire Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana

$41.20 - what perpetual shareholders could get per share as a result of the acquisition

19 - number of offices Farmers & Merchants will have in Ohio after the acquisition