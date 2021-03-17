Coronavirus: Champaign County to host Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Friday

Those eligible prior to Tuesday’s announcement include childcare and funeral services, law enforcement and correction officers, those who are pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes who were made eligible for the vaccine on March 4.

Residents with certain qualifying health conditions also qualify.

Qualifying health conditions include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.

If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, the Champaign Health District encourages residents to reach out via email at health@champaignhd.com or by phone at 937-653-0110.