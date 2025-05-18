Urbana man killed in Clark County crash; truck hit him on shoulder of Ohio 72

An Urbana man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in northern Clark County while he was outside of his car dealing with a tire problem.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Michael Rae Kenneth Wise, 36, was outside of his stopped silver Chevy Aveo on the northbound shoulder of Urbana Road (Ohio 72), between Eagle City Road and Thomaston Trail in Moorefield Township.

Per preliminary investigation from OSHP, just after 1:50 p.m., a red Chevrolet Silverado going north on Ohio 72 went out of its lane and onto the shoulder, striking both Wise and his car.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, Jason A. Milliner, 50, of Lebanon, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it continues to investigate the crash, and had not announced criminal charges as of Saturday evening.

