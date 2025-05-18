Urbana man killed in Clark County crash; truck hit him on shoulder of Ohio 72

Per preliminary investigation from OSHP, just after 1:50 p.m., a red Chevrolet Silverado going north on Ohio 72 went out of its lane and onto the shoulder, striking both Wise and his car.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, Jason A. Milliner, 50, of Lebanon, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it continues to investigate the crash, and had not announced criminal charges as of Saturday evening.