Urbana coffee shop to see second location downtown

A Champaign County coffee shop will open a second location on Urbana Square early this spring.
The new Spotted Owl Coffeehouse – to be located at 113 N. Main St. – is the second shop owned by Bobbi McKee, who opened the Spotted Cow Coffeehouse at 927 N. Main St. in 2014.
McKee said that her coffeeshop has seen a growth in both sales and clientele since its opening, and she wanted to branch off to another location to cater to a different audience: night owls, hence the name of the new shop.
McKee said she wants her second location to be a spot where people can go to cultivate conversation.
“Coffee is a great thing for having a conversation,” she said. “It’s an open environment full of opportunity.”
McKee said her business is in the process of gathering a liquor license for the Spotted Owl in order to serve alcoholic coffee beverages and other drinks.
During the day, the Spotted Owl will offer to-go lunch items like sandwiches. At night, it will open its doors for those seeking flights and charcuterie boards.
The second location will feature two new employees at its beginning, McKee said.
McKee said her business also plans to continue a pillar of Spotted Cow – provides jobs for workers with disabilities – at the Spotted Owl.
McKee’s brothers, Eric and Levi, both have Down syndrome, and she said she knew she wanted to find ways to help them achieve their goals. Both her brothers started out working at the Spotted Cow.
“That’s where my heart is, my mission is,” she said. “Anybody with a disability can be where anyone else in the world is.”
McKee said she is still working to finalize plumbing, electric and more for the new shop, but hopes to see it open within the next few months.
About the Author