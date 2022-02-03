Urbana coffee shop to see second location downtown

McKee said her business is in the process of gathering a liquor license for the Spotted Owl in order to serve alcoholic coffee beverages and other drinks.

During the day, the Spotted Owl will offer to-go lunch items like sandwiches. At night, it will open its doors for those seeking flights and charcuterie boards.

The second location will feature two new employees at its beginning, McKee said.

McKee said her business also plans to continue a pillar of Spotted Cow – provides jobs for workers with disabilities – at the Spotted Owl.

McKee’s brothers, Eric and Levi, both have Down syndrome, and she said she knew she wanted to find ways to help them achieve their goals. Both her brothers started out working at the Spotted Cow.

“That’s where my heart is, my mission is,” she said. “Anybody with a disability can be where anyone else in the world is.”

McKee said she is still working to finalize plumbing, electric and more for the new shop, but hopes to see it open within the next few months.