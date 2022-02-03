Winter storm: How much snow, freezing rain did your community get?

A winter storm is bringing of snow, sleet, ice and rain to Ohio, with as much as 8 inches of snow expected to fall in West Central Ohio over two days.
As of Thursday afternoon, Troy is reporting the most snow, with 5.5 inches recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. In more southern areas, such as Butler and Montgomery counties, communities are reporting a mixture of snow and ice.
According to NWS, here’s how much snow and ice have been reported in the Miami Valley:
Butler County:
- Butler County Regional Airport - Hogan Field: 0.7 inches of freezing rain as of 7:53 a.m. Thursday
- Monroe: 0.5 inches of snow as of 11:05 a.m. Thursday
Darke County:
- Bradford: 1 inch of snow as of 6:15 a.m. Thursday
- Versailles: 4.5 inches of snow as of 11:40 a.m. Thursday
Miami County:
- Troy: 5.5 inches of snow reported as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday
Montgomery County:
- Dayton International Airport: 0.16 inches of freezing rain as of 7:53 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton International Airport: 0.4 inches of snow as of 7:17 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 0.14 inches of freezing rain as of 7:55 a.m. Thursday
