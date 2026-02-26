Urbana City Schools invites community to help pick next superintendent

During his tenure, Thiel led several initiatives to improve academic outcomes, strengthen community engagement and modernize district operations.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the PreK-8 Building in the Dining Commons, 1673 S. U.S. Highway 68, to get community input on the characteristics, skills and experience the school board should consider when evaluating candidates.

“Everyone is encouraged to attend as we welcome your input,” board officials stated. “Please attend and give us your input on this important decision.”

Attendees will be able to participate by giving input verbally and in written form.