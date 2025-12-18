Urbana City School superintendent to retire next year

“I have enjoyed serving this community and school district for the past 29 years. The opportunity to work with the community on building new school facilities has been a highly fulfilling professional experience,” he said. “I would like to thank the many board members over the years for the support provided to our administrative team and me during my tenure as superintendent.”

During his tenure, Thiel led several initiatives to improve academic outcomes, strengthen community engagement and modernize district operations and “leaves behind a legacy of commitment to student success and educational excellence,” the release stated.

Board members reflected on Thiel’s time and impact on the district.

Darrell Thomas, board vice president who’s served on the board for nine years, said he’s worked closely with Thiel as he’s led the district to build new schools and navigate complex decisions during COVID-19.

“He attended many school events with a camera in hand to capture some of our students’ most memorable moments. In his tenure, Thiel has facilitated the passage of many school levies, ensuring the district’s continued future,” he said.

Amy Paul, board president, said one of the major accomplishments of Thiel’s superintendency was the development of the new school buildings.

“From the passage of the bond issue through design, construction and the transition into the new facilities, Mr. Thiel demonstrated clear vision and leadership focused on what was best for our community,” she said. “I wish Mr. Thiel the very best in his retirement and sincerely thank him for his many years of service.”

The board will begin the search for a new superintendent in the coming weeks and provide updates as they are available.