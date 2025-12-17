Springfield’s Sheehan Brothers provides over 300K pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank, surpassing last years donations

Food items donated include meals, snacks and other items produced daily in Sheehan’s on-site commissary that have not been sold in their customers’ markets and vending machines by the “sell by” date. Unsold items are removed from vending and market locations each day and delivered to SHFB to be distributed to families in need.

“Food donations have been a core part of Sheehan Brothers’ community impact for decades,” Sheehan said. “These items help local families access nutritious food at a time when demand for assistance continues to increase...This process reduces food waste and ensures that high-quality, ready-to-eat food reaches households facing food insecurity.”

Toni Tayloe, SHFB director of food access, said Sheehan has been an “outstanding donor.”

“Their ongoing support helps ensure families across our region have access to fresh, healthy food. We are grateful for their partnership and their dedication to helping us meet the growing need.”

Jennifer Brunner, SHFB development director, said Sheehan has been a partner for several years and they “value their commitment to food rescue and hunger relief.”

“This partnership reduces waste, strengthens community wellbeing and turns surplus into real impact for our neighbors. It’s a win-win.”

To date, this year’s donations have surpassed those in 2024. That year, Sheehan donated 287,669 pounds of food, the equivalent to 239,724 meals.

Looking ahead to 2026, Sheehan hopes to establish similar partnerships in its other market areas including Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.

Explore Springfield Rotarians bring holiday cheer to hundreds

Although there have been cuts in federal funding, Brunner said the community has “stepped up in a big way” to help building this year’s food purchase budget, and donations have increased over the last year. She said the food bank is continuing to allocate funds to buy food in the 2026 budget, which beings Jan. 1.

“In doing so, we will be better positioned to maintain the service levels needed in our community, even as federal funding for food banks shrinks,” she said.

There have been 2,230,939 pounds of food total donated to the SHFB this year so far, which is the equivalent of 1,859,115 meals. In 2024, 1,656,800 pounds were donated, the equivalent of 1,380,666 meals, according to Tayloe.

“Donating product to Second Harvest is not only a meaningful way for retailers like Sheehan Brother’s Vending to support their community, but it also ensures that high-quality food never goes to waste. Through food rescue, items that might otherwise be discarded are quickly redirected to local families who need them most,” Brunner said.