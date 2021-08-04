Urbana City Pool closes for repairs

The Urbana City Pool is closed this week to undergo repairs for the pool’s pump system.
The pool, located at 689 Park Ave in Urbana, is usually open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The pool was initially scheduled to be closed this Sunday and Monday after a mechanism broke down. Due to extended time now needed for repairs, the pool will remain closed until further notice.
The City of Urbana Facebook page shared a post in which it is stated that the parts needed for repair were set to arrive on Wednesday. This may allow for repairs to be finished in time for the pool to open back on Friday if all goes according to plan, the post said.
The Urbana City Pool also stated in a post that all swim lessons originally scheduled at the outdoor pool will take place inside the Champaign Family YMCA until all repairs are completed.
For the latest updates, visit the Urbana City Pool page or the City of Urbana, Government page on Facebook.