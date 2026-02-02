Upcoming Springfield Symphony Orchestra fundraiser to recreate Mardi Gras feel

Tickets are still available and cost $125 each.

Grapes & Escapes is known for its creative themes each year. Larson and wife Therese presented three to four ideas to the planning committee and, inspired by the food, went Cajun in 2026.

“This event is great for its themes that change each year. We’ve attended for years and wanted a fun change of pace in an upscale Mardi Gras style to enjoy the cuisine and be timely heading into that season,” Larson said.

The cocktail hour to begin the festivities will include theme-inspired Hurricane and Dark ‘n’ Stormy cocktails. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in theme with colorful masks and black apparel, though sticking to the theme isn’t required. Live Dixieland jazz music will complement the mood.

“People come in all kinds of attire; it doesn’t have to be elaborate. Dressing up is not required,” said Larson.

The menu by Kohler Catering will include Creole chicken, gumbo, jambalaya and beignets, the French-inspired pastry popular in New Orleans. One of the unique parts of the event is being able to eat on the Kuss Auditorium stage.

One of the signature attractions of Grapes & Escapes is the live auction. Larson said there’s a real mix of offerings with local, regional, national and even international destination packages with everything from bed and breakfasts to resorts.

Trips as close as Columbus to Las Vegas to international packages in Scotland and Portugal will be available. Standout offerings include a package to explore golf and horseback riding at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, a hot-air balloon adventure in Indianapolis and a trip to Italy with the chance to drive a Ferrari, the high-end offering this year.

Dancing on the Kuss stage to the live funk, Caribbean and reggae sounds of the band Jumble will round out the evening.

All proceeds raised from Grapes & Escapes will go toward various SSO programs.

“It’s not your typical fundraiser,” Larson said. “The Symphony does so much for the community and this is why we go back every year. A lot of people have been cooped up in January and this hits for people who want to have fun. It’s like Halloween in February for a good cause.”

For tickets or more information, go to springfieldsym.org.